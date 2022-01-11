LTI partners with Securonix,Snowflake to strengthen cybersecurity offerings

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has partnered with Securonix and Snowflake to strengthen its cybersecurity offerings.

The partnership will power LTI's Active eXtended Detection & Response platform (Active XDR) for early detection of internal and external threats, contextualizing and combating threats with advanced intelligence-led hunting operations, and automating incident response time.

LTI's approach to cybersecurity is based on ensuring business continuity, brand equity and external compliance management.

LTI is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 460 clients succeed in a converging world.

