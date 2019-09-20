L&T to create tech jobs in New Jersey

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it will create more technology jobs in New Jersey, US to help global enterprises achieve their digital transformation goals.

The announcement was made in the presence of Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy, who is currently on a bilateral trade visit to India. Many L&T Group companies have presence in New Jersey.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech and L&T Technology Services have their respective offices in Edmond, New Jersey, while Mindtree has its office in Warren, New Jersey. L&T-NxT, an initiative launched by the group in the space of industrial digitalisation, also has its office in Edmond, New Jersey.

"L&T, an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services reaffirmed its commitment to the State of New Jersey, USA by announcing focused efforts aimed to create more technology jobs in the state," the company said.