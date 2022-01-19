L&T Technology Services wins $45 mn EV Deal from US Auto Tier

L&T Technology Services Limited announced that it has been awarded a deal worth $45 million from a U.S. based automotive Tier 1 company, to be its strategic engineering partner and provide engineering services for its Electric Vehicle (EV) product portfolio.

Under the terms of the 5-year agreement, LTTS will work with the customer to deliver solutions leveraging its e-mobility technology competence. Notably, this will be delivered from LTTS' ER&D center in Krakow, Poland.

LTTS plans to have over 300 engineers working from its Krakow, Poland center in the next 3 years, marking its expansion into Eastern Europe.

Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services said, "We have been investing in Electric, Autonomous and Connected Vehicle (EACV) as part of our 6 big bets and our engineers have developed several new scalable e-mobility solutions that can accelerate global automotive players' EV development journey.

This landmark deal reinforces that our strategic investment is paying off and establishes LTTS' dominant position in the EACV landscape. The Krakow R&D center will serve as a nearshore center to Western European and North American clientele across verticals."

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 01:13 PM IST