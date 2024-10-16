L&T Technology Services Q2FY25 Results: Revenue Hits ₹2,637.9 Crore, Declares Interim Dividend Of ₹17

Image: Twitter (Representative)

L&T Technology Services on Wednesday (October 16) announced its unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results of Q2FY25 after the approval from the Board of Directors, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Alongside this, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 17 per equity share.

Interim Dividend Declaration

The Board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 17 per equity share.

"The Interim Dividend shall be paid to equity shareholders of the Company whose names will appear in the Register of Members or in the records of the Depositories as Beneficial Owners of Equity shares as on Friday, October 25, 2024, which is the Record Date fixed for the aforesaid purpose," the company said in the regulatory filing.

Financial Highlights: Consolidated Results

In the consolidated basis, the total income reached Rs 2,637.9 crore, up from Rs 2,427.7 crore in the same period previous year.

Furthermore, the total expenses of the company has also surged to Rs 2,197.1 crore, in comparison to Rs 1,991.6 crore the previous year.

The net profit of the company in Q2FY25 reported a slight increase to Rs 320 crore, surging from Rs 315.9 crore YoY.

Financial Highlights: Standalone Results

In the standalone basis, the total Income amounted to Rs 2,393 crore, compared to Rs 2,177.8 crore last year. Total Expenses increased to Rs 1,985.8 crore, an increase from Rs 1,753.1 crore YoY.

However, Net Profit slightly decreased to Rs 293 crore, down from Rs 308.4 crore in the previous year.

"During the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2024 the Company has allotted 8,225 and 83,691 equity shares of Rs. 2 each fully paid-up on exercise of stock options by employees in accordance with the Company's stock option scheme," added the company in the regulatory filing.

Market Performance

As of Wednesday, L&T Technology Services shares closed at Rs 5,325.00, marking a slight increase of 0.12 per cent.