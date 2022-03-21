L&T Technology Services aims to achieve carbon, water neutrality by 2030

L&T Technology Services Limited released its first Sustainability Report for the year 2020-21, with a roadmap to achieve carbon and water neutrality by 2030.

LTTS has identified Sustainability as one of its six 'Big Bets' on emerging technology areas and one that cuts across the other 5 Big Bets comprising Electric Autonomous and Commercial Vehicles (EACV), 5G, MedTech, AI & Digital Products and Digital Manufacturing. LTTS' Sustainability Practice is building engineering services-based innovative digital solutions that align with the customers' sustainability roadmap.

LTTS has embraced net-zero as a core sustainability focus and will leverage its deep capabilities around energy transition and management, water and waste management, circular product design, digital intervention, sustainability consulting, and climate action for realizing this aspiration.

Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director at L&T Technology Services said, "With our distinct pure-play engineering services proposition, our vision on Sustainability is to have organizational level involvement to better realize the goals for our global customers. This holistic approach also led us to recently restate our Vision as 'Engineering a sustainable tomorrow through technology and innovation' – underscoring the cultural transformation across the organization.

"I remain confident that LTTS will play a pivotal role in accelerating our customers' transformation to a net-zero future."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:43 AM IST