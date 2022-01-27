L&T signs MoU with HydrogenPro for manufacturing hydrogen electrolysers in India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) stated that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HydrogenPro AS, a Norway-based firm, for manufacturing hydrogen electrolysers in India.

Under this agreement, L& T and HydrogenPro will jointly work towards setting up of a joint venture in India for Gigawatt-scale manufacturing of Alkaline Water Electrolysers based on HydrogenPro technology for Indian market and other select geographies.

"The proposed joint venture in India is in line with L&T's strategic vision to be present across the green energy value chain and HydrogenPro's strategy of establishing a global manufacturing footprint to maintain cost leadership and ensure local presence," L&T said.

Commenting on deal S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T said, "The energy industry is undergoing a tectonic shift with Green Hydrogen emerging as a key fuel in the future energy basket. We are delighted to have signed this MoU with HydrogenPro. "

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 02:19 PM IST