L&T shares surge 3% to hit an all-time high of Rs 1684.8 on BSE

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 3 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 1684.8 on BSE after L&T Construction, the construction arm of LET won a number of orders in India and abroad for its various businesses.

The stock opened 0.84 per cent higher at Rs 1,651.50 against the previous close of Rs 1,637.65. It has been gaining for the last 3 trading sessions and has delivered 4.49 per cent return in the same period.

At 1.43 PM, L&T share prices was up Rs 29.65 or 1.18 percent at Rs 1,667.75 a piece on the NSE.

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro on Monday said its construction arm has bagged ''significant'' orders across various business segments in the domestic and international market.

The company did not provide the value of the contracts, but said the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts.

L&T Construction bagged an order from Allahabad High Court to build advocate chambers and a multilevel parking with a built-up area of 20 lakh square feet.

The project consists of 2,294 advocate chambers, parking space for 2,323 cars and 1,552 two-wheelers with associated utility buildings, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The power transmission and distribution business has bagged an order for the turnkey construction of a sub-station in Saudi Arabia.

The smart world and communication business has bagged yet another Smart City project.The project has been awarded by the Moradabad Smart City Limited to design, develop, implement, and manage the operations and maintenance of a Command-and-Control Centre, CCTV surveillance, smart traffic solutions, and to integrate various ICT components with an Integrated Command and Control Center Platform for Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 01:52 PM IST