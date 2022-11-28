e-Paper Get App
L&T receives orders worth up to Rs 2,500 cr in hydrocarbon segment

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
File pic
The hydrocarbon business of L&T has secured two offshore orders with an estimated cost in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore, it said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Monday.

It has received India’s first contract for decommissioning of offshore facilities from British Gas Exploration and Production India (BGEPL, part of Shell Plc Group of Companies).

The contract involves engineering, preparation, removal and transportation of five offshore wellhead platforms and associated facilities at the Tapti field, off India’s west coast, which is being operated by the Joint Venture of BGEPL, ONGC, and RIL, the filing said.

Also, L&T has secured an order from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the balance works of Pipeline Replacement Project-VI Project (PRP-VI). The order involves the laying of approximately 42 km of subsea pipelines and associated subsea works across India’s west coast offshore fields of ONGC.

“These order awards are testimony to L&T’s execution excellence spanning across the entire Hydrocarbon value chain and reinforce its leadership position as a one-stop solution provider,” the filing read.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational operating in over 50 countries globally.

