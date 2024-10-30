 L&T Q2FY25 Earnings: Consolidated Net Profit After Tax Reaches ₹4,112.81 Cr, Up 6.66% YoY
Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Image: L&T (Representative)

Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), a company in the segment of engineering and construction, on Wednesday (October 30) released its financial results for the second quarter and first half of the financial year 2024-25. The company announced both its standalone and consolidated numbers for the quarter ending September 30, 2024.

Here's is the breakdown of the Q2 financial performance of the company:

Consolidated Financial Performance

In its consolidated financial segment, L&T reported a total income of Rs 62,655.85 crore, marking a significant surge of 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in comparison to the Rs 52,157.02 crore in the same quarter last year.

The total expenses of the company surged to Rs57,100.76 crore, up from Rs 47,165.95 crore last year, posting an uptick in project costs aligned with the company’s expanding portfolio.

Despite the surge in the total expenses, L&T's net profit after tax for the quarter was Rs4,112.81 crore, up from Rs 3,855.55 crore last year.

Earnings Q2FY25

Earnings Q2FY25 | Representative Image

Standalone Financial Performance

Similarly on the standalone basis, the total income reached Rs 35,751.74 crore in comparison to the Rs 30,387.40 crore last year.

L&T reported a total expenses of Rs 33,051.76 crore in this quarter, which marked a surge from the previous year which was at Rs 27,230.23 crores.

However, the company’s standalone profit for the quarter dipped to Rs 1,993.11 crore from Rs 2,709.72 crore last year.

Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOP)

Furthermore, the L&T’s Nomination & Remuneration Committee (NRC) approved the allotment of 1,35,735 equity shares under the company’s Employee Stock Option Schemes

L&T’s Stock Performance

The company’s stock ended Wednesday trading at Rs 3,402.00, a 0.62 per cent increase for the day.

