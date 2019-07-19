L&T Infotech Q1 net profit down 1.5%

New Delhi: IT company L&T Infotech (LTI) Thursday reported a 1.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 355.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2019.
The company had registered a net profit of Rs 361.3 crore in the same period a year ago, LTI said. However, its revenue was up 15.3% to Rs 2,484.9 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 2,155.7 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
"We delivered 12.9% year-on-year revenue growth in constant currency driven by Digital Services that now make up 39% of our revenues. We also won a large deal by opening a new client logo in insurance vertical with net-new total contract value (TCV) of $44 million," LTI CEO and Managing Director Sanjay Jalona said.
The company's revenue in US dollar terms grew 11.5% year-on-year to $356.5 million. Its total headcount stood at 29,347 people at the end of June 2019 quarter.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)