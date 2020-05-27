L&T Heavy Engineering supplied critical equipment to four countries during lockdown

Despite COVID-19-induced lockdown, the Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) delivered critical equipment to clients in countries like Abu Dhabi, Oman, China and France. During this period, the company ensured the critical reactors, coke drums and sub-assemblies of the Nuclear Fusion reactor were delivered to their global clients.

The company stated a final consignment of four (out of total package of 16) ARDS reactors was delivered to ADNOC, Abu Dhabi. The company delivered the final four coke drums which was part of a package of critical Hydrocracking reactors for DUQM Refinery in Oman. In the case of LPCL Petrochemical Complex in China, the L&T Heavy Engineering supplied two Ethylene Oxide reactors.

On an urgent basis, the company delivered the sub-assemblies for International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in France. This was to ensure there is uninterrupted assembly of Cryostat in the reactor pit in southern France.

Commenting on the achievement, Anil V Parab, Executive Vice President and Head, L&T Heavy Engineering said, "During the lockdown, our young engineers quickly adapted to new normal and ensured uninterrupted customer service following all safety precautions. We thank the government authorities for providing special permissions to carry these challenging dispatches.”

L&T Heavy Engineering has three manufacturing facilities — Hazira (Surat), Powai (Mumbai) and Vadodara. The Heavy engineering business of L&T supplies technology-intensive equipment and systems to global customers in refinery, oil & gas, petrochemicals, fertilisers and nuclear power industries.