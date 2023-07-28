LT Foods Revenue Up By 10% YoY To ₹1,789 Cr For Q1FY24 |

LT Foods, the 70-year-old Indian-origin global FMCG Company in the consumer food space, reported its audited consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Key Financial Highlights for Q1FY24

Total Revenue stood at ₹ 1,789 crores; up 10 percent YoY

Gross Profit stood at ₹ 604 crores; up 6 percent YoY

EBITDA stood at ₹ 224 crores; up 27 percent YoY

Profit After Tax stood at ₹ 137 crores; up by 44 percent YoY

Cash Profit stood at ₹ 173 crores; up 39 percent YoY

“We are delighted to announce a robust quarterly performance, led by a topline growth of 10% YoY along with earnings growth of 44%. We witnessed significant improvements in margins and return ratios. Our core business of Basmati and Other Specialty Rice reported a resilient growth of 24%. This is the result of our continuous investments in our brands, i.e. Daawat, Royal, Heritage etc., as well as the expansion of our distribution network," said Ashwani Arora, Managing Director & CEO, LT Foods.

Revenue and Profit

Q1FY24 Total Revenue and Profit After Tax was up by 10 percent and 44 percent, respectively on a YoY basis aided by accelerated brand investments and distribution expansion.

The Company's Basmati and Other Specialty rice business for Q1FY24 was up by 24 percent on YoY basis on account of increased investment in brand and marketing and subsequent gain in market share.

The Company witnessed decline in its Organic segment, which was down by 31 percent for Q1FY24 on YoY basis as compared to Q1FY23. This was due to anti-dumping duty on the import of Organic Soya in the U.S.

Revenue in the Health & Convenience segment comprising of Daawat Sehat on the Health platform and Royal Ready-to-Heat (in the US), Daawat Cuppa Rice, Daawat Sauté Sauces and Kari Kari (Japanese Rice Snacks) stood at ₹41 crores in Q1FY24.

Margin Expansion

Gross Profit for Q1FY24 was up by 6 percent, amounting to ₹604 crores on a YoY basis and the Gross Profit Margin decreased by 150 bps to 33.8 percent in Q1FY24.

EBITDA was up by 27 percent, amounting to ₹224 crores on a YoY basis and the EBITDA Margin increased by 167 bps to 12.5 percent in Q1FY24.

PAT was up by 44 percent, amounting to ₹137 crores on a YoY basis and the PAT Margin increased by 181 bps to 7.7 percent in Q1FY24.

Further Strengthening Financial Metrics

Current Ratio improved from 1.79 to 1.96 in Q1FY24. Interest Coverage Ratio stood at 8.6 in Q1FY24 compared to 8.7 in Q1FY23.

Debt-Equity declined to 0.38 in Q1FY24 compared to 0.54 in Q1FY23. Debt-EBITDA declined to 1.2 in Q1FY24 compared to 1.7 in Q1FY23 on annualized basis.

The Return on Capital Employed improved to 19.4 percent in Q1FY24 compared to 17.7 percent in Q1FY23. The Normalized Return on Capital Employed, on account of insurance claim, stood at 20.1 percent.

The Return on Equity improved to 19.2 percent for Q1FY24 compared to 17.3 percent in Q1FY23.

LT Foods Ltd shares

The shares of LT Foods on Friday at 12:52 pm IST were at ₹163.15, up by 1.91 percent.

