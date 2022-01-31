e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

LT Foods Q3 results: Consolidated net profit up 11% at Rs 77 cr

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 21.25 per cent to Rs 1,368.21 crore as compared to Rs 1,128.34 crore in the year-ago period. / Representational image |

Leading basmati rice firm LT Foods on Monday posted a 11.10 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 76.92 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

The company's net profit for the corresponding quarter of FY21 stood at Rs 69.23 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 21.25 per cent to Rs 1,368.21 crore as compared to Rs 1,128.34 crore in the year-ago period. LT Foods sells basmati rice under the brand 'Daawat'.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 03:42 PM IST
