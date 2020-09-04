L&T Defence awarded contract to supply Pinaka Weapon Systems to Indian Army

The defence arm of Larsen & Toubro, has been awarded a significant contract by the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD). Under this agreement, the company will be supplying Pinaka Weapon Systems to four regiments.

Earlier, the company had already executed similar orders with the Ministry of Defence and supplied two regiments of Pinaka systems earlier. With this new order, L&T will be serving six out of ten regiments of Pinaka systems with the Indian Army. L&T Defence is also engaged with DRDO for future developments on this artillery system.

The contract involves supply of Pinaka Launchers, Battery Command Posts and associated Engineering Support Package (ESP) for four Regiments.

The Pinaka Launch system has been indigenously developed by L&T as part of Pinaka development program of Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO, ARDE) and functions as a high tech, all weather, long range, area fire artillery weapon system.

Commenting on this development, JD Pail, Member of the Board and Senior Executive Vice President (Defence a Smart Technologies), Larsen et Toubro said, "As a proponent of Aatmanirbhar Bharat philosophy from inception and a practicing Make-in-India company, we have been associated with the Pinaka programme since its development in the nineties, and induction in Armed Forces and serial production since one and a half decade. We continue to live up to our ethos to build Strong India and commitment to the Nation by producing high-class weapon systems within scheduled time frames and will keep up to that for these orders as well.”

L&T has built in-house capabilities and capacities over three and a half decades to provide indigenous Defence solutions.