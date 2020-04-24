L&T Construction bags contract for Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor Project

The design and build orders involve 2x25 kilovolt overhead electrification, signalling and telecommunication, and associated works at the Dadri-Khurja and Sahnewal-Khurja sections of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC).

The works are spread across 442 route km and 638 track km. Though L&T did not give the value of the contract, it describes a significant order ranging between Rs 1,000 crore to 2,500 crores.

L&T Construction is already executing the electrification and signalling system works contracts for the Mughalsarai to New Sonnagar section and electrification works of the Mughalsarai-Bhaupur section of the EDFC.

With this win, L&T will be electrifying 1,000 out of 1,346 km of the EDFC where orders have been finalised, and the entire 1,465 km of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor from Dadri to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust.

DFCCIL is a special purpose vehicle of the Indian Railways mandated to build dedicated freight corridors.