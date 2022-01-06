L&T Construction awarded large contracts for water, effluent treatment business

The water & effluent treatment business of L&T construction has secured a slew of orders from various clients.

The Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, Punjab has awarded two EPC orders for the Bulk Supply of Treated Water to 10 lakh people across 412 villages and 15 dhanies in the Fazilka and Ferozepur districts of Punjab on a DBOT (Design Build Operate Transfer) basis.

The aggregate scope of work comprises Design & Construction of raw water intake systems, storage & sedimentation tanks, water treatment plants of a total capacity of 114 MLD, clear water reservoirs with pumphouse, supply & laying of transmission pipelines, and associated Electromechanical & Instrumentation works.

The project also involves automation works that include measurement of inflow & outflow water quantity and quality through suitable SCADA & other instrumentation works.

Previously, the business commissioned the Moga Water Supply Project for the same client.

The Department of Water Resources, Government of Odisha has given a repeat EPC order to execute the Under Ground Pipeline Irrigation System for the Rengali Right Irrigation Project (Phase-I).

Under the project, water for irrigation to 24,063 Ha. of Culturable Command Area (CCA) and 26,334 Ha. of Command Area Development (CAD) is envisaged for the Dhenkanal and Cuttack districts of Odisha by way of gravity flow taken from the Rengali Right Bank Canal and its distributaries.

The scope includes survey, design, procurement, construction and installing of DI, HDPE & PSC pipelines of various diameters and pipeline distribution networks with all allied works.

In addition to these, the business has also secured add-on orders from the Uttar Pradesh State Water & Sanitation Mission to implement various rural water supply projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide Functional House Tap Connection (FHTC) in the state.

The Business is already executing water supply schemes in the districts of Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakhoot, Gonda, Varanasi, Sonbhadra, Balrampur and Shravasti for the same client.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 01:19 PM IST