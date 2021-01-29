L&T bags up to Rs 2,500-cr contract for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it has received an up to Rs 2,500-crore contract for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor project.
"The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured a significant contract from two packages of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor," L&T said in a regulatory filing.
The company did not provide the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under "significant" category which range between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore as per its classification of contracts.
The order is to procure, fabricate, assemble, paint and transport 28 bridges, the company added. L&T said the project was secured through a consortium of L&T and IHI Infrastructure Systems (IIS) of Japan.
When completed, it will be India's first bullet train project.
According to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd, about 70,000 tonnes of steel will be used for the fabrication of these steel bridges, which will provide a boost to the country's steel industries and their allied supply chains.
The 508 km Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will have trains operating at a speed of 320 km per hour, passing through Maharashtra, Gujarat as well as Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The distance is expected to be covered in two to three hours and will cover 12 stations along the route.
The project is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Shares of L&T were trading 0.56 per cent lower at Rs 1,337.45 apiece on BSE.
(With inputs from Agencies)