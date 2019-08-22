Business

Updated on

L&T arm, EMAS AMC PTE consortium bags order from Saudi Aramco

By PTI

The project is for installing 28 offshore jackets in Zuluf, Marjan, Sfaniya and Ribyan offshore fields of Saudi Arabia, as per a BSE filing by L&T

Representational Pic
Representational Pic

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro on Thursday said a consortium of its arm LTHE, and EMAS AMC PTE Ltd has been awarded a project by Saudi Aramco for offshore jackets. The project is for installing 28 offshore jackets in Zuluf, Marjan, Sfaniya and Ribyan offshore fields of Saudi Arabia, as per a BSE filing by L&T.

"Consortium of L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd (LTHE) and EMAS AMC PTE Ltd (a subsea7 company) has been awarded a project by Saudi Aramco," it said. LTHE is a subsidiary of L&T and is based in Mumbai.

The award demonstrates Saudi Aramco's trust on LTHE's capability to deliver to a challenging schedule with excellent safety and quality performance, it said.

LTHE's fabrication facilities in the Middle East and India are fully equipped to execute these challenging projects, the company added. subsea7 is a Luxembourg-based offshore projects delivering company.

Recent Stories

Latest News! Hearing begins for Chidambaram case

LIVELatest News! Hearing begins for Chidambaram case

Ratul Puri moves Delhi court to surrender in AgustaWestland money laundering case

Ratul Puri moves Delhi court to surrender in AgustaWestland money laundering case

CBI headquarters turns into fortress as sleuths quiz Chidambaram

CBI headquarters turns into fortress as sleuths quiz Chidambaram

Raj Thackeray reaches ED office for questioning in money laundering case

Raj Thackeray reaches ED office for questioning in money laundering case

These are the 20 Questions that the CBI asked Chidambaram

These are the 20 Questions that the CBI asked Chidambaram

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in