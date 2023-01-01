LPG Price Hike: Rates of 19 Kg commercial cylinder increased, check rates in your city | File/ Representative image

On the first day of the New Year 2023, Oil Marketing Companies, in a shocking move, increased the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 25. However, the prices of domestic cylinders have not been changed and will be sold at their current price.

How will the increase in commercial LPG cylinder rates impact you?

Due to the increase in commercial cylinder rates, the cost of having dinner at a restaurant or hotel will also increase. But it may not impact the household budget as the cost of domestic LPG cylinders has not been increased.

Here are the latest rates for commercial gas cylinders in big metropolitan cities:

Mumbai - Rs 1,721 per cylinder

Delhi - Rs 1,721 per cylinder

Kolkata - Rs 1,870 per cylinder

Chennai - Rs 1,917 per cylinder

Cost of domestic LPG cylinder:

Mumbai - Rs 1,052.5 per cylinder

Delhi - Rs 1,053 per cylinder

Kolkata - Rs 1,079 per cylinder

Chennai - Rs 1,068.5 per cylinder

The cost of domestic LPG cylinders was last hiked by Rs 50 to Rs 153.5 on July 6, 2022. This was the fourth rise in cost in the last year. The first hike was of Rs 50 in March, after which the cost was again increased by Rs 50 and Rs 3.50 in May.