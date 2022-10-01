LPG cylinder prices reduced for the 6th time since June; check prices here

Representational Photo | File Photo

The price of 19kg of commercial gas, i.e., the LPG cylinders that are used in hotels and restaurants, has been cut by Rs 1,859.50 with immediate effect. Oil marketing marketing has reduced the price of a commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 25.50 per unit. The commercial LPG cylinder price in Mumbai will be Rs. 1,811.50.

Previously, the price was reduced on September 1. The prices of LPG cylinder differ based on the local VAT. This is the six-month reduction that has been in effect since June.

However, the prices of domestic cylinders have remained constant. The current prices in other cities are in Kolkata, and Chennai, where it sells at Rs 1,079 and Rs 1,068.5, respectively.