LPG cylinder crosses Rs 800-mark today: Does this mean a BPL household cannot even avail two free LPG a year now?

After many days of upward revision petrol and diesel prices have taken a break, now this role has been taken over by cooking gas cylinder. In just three days, 14.2 kg LPG cylinder price was again hiked by Rs 25 on Monday in Delhi. Now, the cylinder will cost around Rs 819 in New Delhi.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, a financial support of Rs 1,600 for each LPG connection to the below poverty line (BPL) households, interest free loan to purchase stove and refill by Oil Marketing Companies is provided. But with the rise in price of 14.2 kg per cylinder, a BPL household will not be able to get even two LPG cylinders at that cost.

Today, one cylinder costs around Rs 819 in New Delhi. So, for the second cylinder BPL beneficiaries will have to shell out Rs 38 to avail the second cylinder. In New Delhi, there are around 73,808 beneficiaries of the scheme, as per June 2019 data. Meanwhile, as on January 31, 2021, about 8.3 crore LPG connections have been given across the country under the scheme.

On Thursday, the price of LPG cylinder in Delhi went up by Rs 25, taking the rate of a 14.2-kg cylinder to Rs 794. From December 2020 until now, LPG price has gone up by around Rs 225 per unit.

On February 15, the LPG cylinder price in Delhi was raised by Rs 50 per unit. Since then, the 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was being sold at Rs 769; now, with the latest hike, the price is close to Rs 820.

Earlier on 4 February, the price of cooking gas in New Delhi and other metro cities was hiked by Rs 25. The price of LPG cylinder then was Rs 719 in Delhi. In January, it went up once.

The price of domestic gas cylinders had increased twice in December as well. The government subsidies 12 (14.2-kg) cylinders per household every year.