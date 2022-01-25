L’Oréal India, MCGM announce partnership to support women leading climate action

L’Oréal India and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI), under the leadership of the Government of Maharashtra, to support the Women4Climate Mumbai Chapter.

The Women4Climate is a joint initiative of C40 Cities and Fondation L’Oréal, where women from C40 cities can develop and implement actions inspired by the “think local, act global” philosophy.

The virtual launch saw participation from Aditya Thackeray, Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment, Government of Maharashtra, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City), Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, 25 mentees and leadership from L’Oréal India, C40 Cities, and Women4Climate.

Thackeray said, “In our ambition for modernization, we must remember to strike a balance between development and climate change. For this, we need to break the jargon of climate change, simplify it further, and make every citizen aware of what climate change means to them individually, as a society, and as inhabitants of one planet. I’m confident that with the leadership of the 25 mentees, a set of truly inspirational climate action leaders, we are set to achieve our Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP) goals and bring climate action to make it a priority for citizens. Thank you, L’Oréal India, for supporting us in this initiative.”

Amit Jain, Managing Director, L’Oréal India, added, “At L’Oréal India, we have sustainability at the very core of our business model. We are honoured to be part of the Women4Climate-Mumbai chapter that focuses on supporting women in accelerating Mumbai city’s climate priorities and local climate solutions. By working with C40 Cities, Fondation L’Oréal, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, and the Government of Maharashtra, we are confident that Women4Climate Mumbai Chapter will help in an inclusive and sustainable society.”

Under the aegis of the C40-Fondation L’Oréal partnership, L’Oréal India will support the Women4Climate Mumbai Chapter, through a unique mentorship program, that matches mentors (committed leaders from the public and private sectors, international organizations, and civil society members) with emerging women leaders at different stages of developing their climate solutions, that will contribute to the city’s set climate priorities and action plans.

The mentors will guide the mentees through regular one-to-one meetings and each mentee will receive training aimed to enhance their skill development, address gender barriers to women’s leadership. The program further acts as a global platform to bring policymakers, citizens, businesses, and community leaders together to co-create an understanding of urban climate challenges and inclusive and just solutions that address these challenges.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 07:01 PM IST