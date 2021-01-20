Looking to earn beyond your regular salary? Here are few ways to make some extra money

Amid the ongoing situation, let's face it, one needs some extra money to survive in this country. Needs of an individual can be different but having extra income is something we all look for. And one probably cannot fulfil their needs with just one job unless that job is paying you good moolah.

So here we are with options one can look at to increase their bank balance.

Invest in stocks

India's stock market has seen several people earning quite a good amount. Investing in stocks can give you that extra income you are looking for if you make a smart choice. One needs to understand the stock market and make a smart move and the market will give you a consistent return for a long period. Several consider this a safe option to reach your financial goal.