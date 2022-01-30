Looking at new markets to push apparel exports: AEPC chairman

Apparel exporters' body AEPC (Apparel Export Promotion Council)stated that it is looking at new markets such as Latin America, Australia, and Israel to push the country's exports, which are expected to record healthy growth during the current fiscal.

AEPC Chairman Narendra Goenka stated that the Council is also engaging actively with Indian missions abroad to explore export opportunities for the sector.

''We are looking at new markets. Huge export potential is there for us. We are expecting to touch about USD 16.5 billion worth of exports in 2021-22 and US$19 billion in 2022-23,'' added Goenka.

Goenka added that the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for man-made fibers and technical textiles will help attract investments and will push domestic manufacturing and in turn exports from the country.

However, the chairman said the biggest challenge being faced at present by the sector is rising prices of raw materials.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 07:43 PM IST