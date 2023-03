Lokesh Machines sets up aerospace components manufacturing unit in Hyderabad |

Lokesh Machines Ltd has set up a new division at Medchal, Hyderabad, for the manufacture of defence and aerospace components, the company said via an exchange filing.

Shares of Lokesh Machines traded 4.1% higher at 116.90 rupees on NSE at at 09:52 IST.

