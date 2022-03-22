Logistics firm cargo-partner expands its footprint in Western India

Integrated logistics service provider cargo-partner announced it is expanding its offices in India. Having recently opened its offices in Vadodara and then in Indore in the last quarter of 2021, the firm has now invested in a new office in Pune, where it is hiring and introducing new products for a more integrated supply chain offering to its customers in the market, it said in a press statement. This takes cargo-partner’s total network strength to a total of 14 offices across India, it said.

Rajesh Mallah, Regional Head-West, said, “We intend to move closer to our customers and become faster in implementing our solutions. This is all the more important in these challenging times with freight rates continuously rising and space in carriers coming at a premium.”

The firm has dedicated a budget of more than a million EUR specifically to invest and grow its presence in the Indian market. A sizeable share will be invested in creating new jobs and further developing the teams. It plans to grow its workforce by an additional 50 percent, inviting skilled talent that wants to form part of the tech-driven vision. cargo-partner's expansion plans are driven by the management’s confidence in providing excellent service to both existing and new customers whose demand is constantly growing.

It is currently in transition to revamp and upgrade its systems across operations, sales, and human resources.

Headquartered in Austria, cargo-partner is operational in 14 Indian offices with a presence in all major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, etc.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 05:43 PM IST