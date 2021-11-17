Logistics and mega sales: Here's how players can make services more efficient

We are living in a "glocal" era where markets have become easily accessible through online retail channels. The whole world including manufacturers, farmers, artists, technology platforms and customers are now joining online marketplaces to conduct business transactions worth billions of dollars every day. This transformation into a unified market has been made possible by the merger of cutting-edge technologies and logistics service providers.

Behind all the glitz and glamour of the mega sales organized by every major e-commerce platform as well as the physical retail chains, is the consistency and efficiency of logistics and supply chains businesses. The smart supply chains ensure that customers get the products they want, at a time and place of their choosing, and retailers generate healthy revenue by fulfilling customer expectations even during hectic festive seasons.

The millions of orders that are placed during the festive shopping days require tremendous processing capabilities. Logistics and supply chain providers have to ensure that there are no errors in packaging, dispatching, transporting and delivering products to buyers within the stipulated timelines which are generally no longer than 1-3 days even for cross-country deliveries. To seamlessly manage the complex networks linking sellers to millions of customers, there is a need for automated, dynamic and scalable digital technologies.

In such a scenario, retail and logistics service providers need to take the following steps to make their services more efficient and achieve success during the festive season.

Embrace automation

It doesn’t matter if it is a large enterprise or a small retail business; automation is democratizing efficiency for all. In fact, smaller businesses facing constraints of human resources and automation can augment their capabilities during this high demand season. Technology allows for elimination of human errors and allows businesses to focus on products, shipping strategies and consumers.

It is not deniable that a small business can’t match the scale of automation of a large MNC. However, there is at least some part of the process and small steps that can enable even small-scale businesses to optimize their operations. While it isn't feasible for truck owners and smaller transport businesses to develop their own platform for selling services, they can most definitely register on online transport marketplaces! By establishing an online presence, transporters get several benefits like finding business leads quickly, growing their brand online, proximity-based connections, etc.

Personalize services

Modern consumers are well-versed with the global benchmarks of product quality, customizations and other aspects. This is where logistics is also getting increasingly personalized. Customized delivery options without any extra charges and diversity of payments and packaging options have become essential nowadays.

Ability to track shipments

Whether it is ordering a pizza from a nearby outlet or a smartphone from an e-commerce portal, customers love to be in the know of the delivery status. Delivery status updates, ability to see these on a map and other such options enhance customer experience and trust.

Returns management

Managing returns seamlessly is an equally critical yet often less focused area of logistics operations. However, this is where smart logistics is making a great impact. Due to the humongous volumes of orders shipped by major players, returns can often get ignored by the supply chain managers. However, when handled with due attention and efficiency, they can give a major boost to actual sales and customer loyalty.

From a holistic perspective, there is no doubt that smart logistics is going to be the force that will bring smiles to tens of millions of people this festive season and in the times to come!



(Karan Shaha is CEO and Co-Founder, Vahak)

November 17, 2021