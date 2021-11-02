LogiNext skills more than 50,000 supply chain professionals

LogiNext, a global delivery automation firm today announced the success of their flagship certification programme.

The company has reported a 200 percent increase in demand for its Certification Program amongst supply chain professionals.

The LogiNext certification programme aims to create a pool of talented resources across the global logistics industry, as well as bridge the skill gap, that exists within the sector.

“Digitization and automation are the way forward when it comes to brands in the Retail, QSR, CEP (Courier, Express, and Parcel), and transportation (3PLs). Enterprises are undergoing a rapid digital transformation and new jobs are being created for people who can operate a new age transportation automation platform to serve the needs of the current high tech times,” said Dhruvil Sanghvi, Chief Executive Officer at New York headquartered LogiNext.

“This Certification Program enables teams within an organization to be up to date with the latest tech in supply chain management and be future ready,” shares Mradul Khandelwal, Global VP of Strategy at LogiNext.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 11:22 AM IST