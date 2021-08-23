LogiNext reports enrolment in grocery delivery subscriptions up 55% in 2021

LogiNext, a global delivery management technology firm that works with some of the largest F&B retailers and QSR chains has reported a surge in all types of end customer subscription programs by 45-55 percent since March 2020. A survey conducted among consumers of 100+ enterprises across 20 countries in the Americas, APAC, MENA and Europe also suggested that more than 40 percent of consumers are interested in subscription offers from their favorite brands.

“A lot of our clients in the retail and F&B industries introduced subscription programs for groceries and meal kits with the LogiNext MILE platform and we’ve seen a great response from customers. These programs bring convenience and savings for the customer and help brands get assured business and customer loyalty,” saidDhruvil Sanghvi, Chief Executive Officer, LogiNext.

Overall, the global online food delivery services market is expected to grow from $115.07 billion in 2020 to $126.91 billion in 2021. The market is expected to reach $192.16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11 percent. “From the millions of orders that LogiNext MILE platform handles every month, about 10 percent are subscription orders which are automated on the platform. This number has almost doubled since the pandemic and is expected to rise further owing to the convenience of the subscription model,” said Dinesh Dixit, VP of Client Excellence at LogiNext.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 09:40 PM IST