Locomotive Global Media reinforces strength in India with key appointments

Locomotive Global Media LLP today announced the appointment of Laura Mishra as Associate Producer and Nikhil Ahuja as Finance Controller, in view of its long-term business objectives and goals. With a focus on expanding its business horizon, Mishra and Ahuja will significantly contribute in accelerating the company’s growth through their respective roles. Their appointments are with immediate effect, the company said in a press statement.

In her new role, Laura Mishra will be responsible for driving the company’s growth through partnerships with various streaming platforms. In addition to this, Mishra will also contribute by developing, producing, and executing film/television projects that are key to LGM’s overall growth. As LGM’s Finance Controller, Nikhil Ahuja will be responsible for all financial matters and will report to the parent company, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) in the US. Ahuja will also play an active role in production management and project financing with an objective to help rapidly build the company’s scale and operations.

Mishra brings to LGM 6 years of experience in the industry, with an expertise in television and film production. Prior to joining LGM, Nikhil worked with Mumbai Movie Studios as head of finance where he was responsible for content accounting, optimising spends and worked closely with investors and external stakeholders.

Sunder Aaron, Co-founder and principal of Locomotive Global Inc., said, “We are delighted to welcome Laura and Nikhil to our team as we seek to exponentially accelerate our growth in India. While Laura is a recognized expert in the Indian film industry with an in-depth understanding and knowledge of the entire film production ecosystem, Nikhil is a domain expert and is recognized for his financial skillset.”

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 12:15 PM IST