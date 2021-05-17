Lockdown impact: Air Asia announces free cancellation, rescheduling of all flights to and from West Bengal

AirAsia India has announced free cancellation and rescheduling for flights to and from West Bengal in light of the lockdown in the state. It similarly continued to extend free cancellation and rescheduling for flights to and from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu as well for the current duration of the respective state lockdowns.

The airline introduced this additional flexibility for guests in light of the lockdown and curfew on the movement of individuals, according to a press release. While the lockdowns in Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are in force till 24 May, West Bengal till 30 May and Maharashtra till 1June; passengers travelling from and to airports are exempt on production of a valid itinerary. All AirAsia India guests who booked their flights before the announcement of the lockdown can opt to cancel or change to another flight without incurring any change fees or cancellation charges.