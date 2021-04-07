Lockdown destroys the very backbone of the society and economy, says Reliance Capital's Anmol Ambani

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani's son and nephew of Mukesh Ambani, Anmol Ambani expressed his view on the lockdown that was imposed in Maharashtra, which is in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19 infections. He pulled up authorities for the way they categorised essentials without including businesses in it.
In his tweet, Ambani director of Reliance Capital said actors, cricketers and politicians were allowed to function during the partial lockdown, it is the businesses that are not allowed. He went on to add what does ‘essential’ even mean.
In a series of tweet, this young Ambani claimed that these lockdowns were never about health. It caused health issues and led to psychological damage in children. He added, “They destroy the very backbone of our society and economy…”
Taking a different stand on the whole topic, Ambani stated lockdowns are not about health but more about control which a country like China follows.
On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that partial lockdown will be imposed in the state. Other than essential services, all other services will not be allowed to function over the weekend. It also puts restrictions on the movement of people. While the partial lockdown starts from 8 pm Friday until Monday 7 am, night curfew is imposed every day from 8 pm to 7 am. Now, Delhi has also followed suit with night curfew.