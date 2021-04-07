Lockdown destroys the very backbone of the society and economy, says Reliance Capital's Anmol Ambani

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani's son and nephew of Mukesh Ambani, Anmol Ambani expressed his view on the lockdown that was imposed in Maharashtra, which is in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19 infections. He pulled up authorities for the way they categorised essentials without including businesses in it.

In his tweet, Ambani director of Reliance Capital said actors, cricketers and politicians were allowed to function during the partial lockdown, it is the businesses that are not allowed. He went on to add what does ‘essential’ even mean.