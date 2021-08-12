Locale.ai raises Rs 9.6 cr from Chiratae Ventures, Better Capital in Seed round

Bengaluru based Locale.ai, a map-based analytics and decision-making software to measure fleet performance, user behavior and business health on ground, announced raising $1.3 million funding in its Seed round from Chiratae Ventures and Better Capital.

The round also saw participation from angels such as Manik Gupta (ex-CPO, Uber), Sidu Ponnapa (SVP, Engineering, Go-Jek), Kuldeep Dhankar (ex- SVP, Enterprise Sales, Clevertap), Khadim Batti (CEO, Whatfix), Krish Subramanian (CEO, Chargebee), Vivekananda HR (CEO, Bounce), Kaushik Subramanian (Product, Stripe), Praveen Jadav (ex-CEO, Paytm Money).

Founded in March 2019 by Aditi Sinha and Rishabh Jain, Locale.ai empowers decision makers in these companies to pinpoint their focus areas and automate actions on them using the real-world behaviour of users, fleet and deliveries.

"We took inspiration from Uber and Amazon who became billion dollar businesses by making location and demand-supply related decisions at its core. Locale's aim is to help every company with moving users (demand) / fleet (supply) provide the same level of tools and infrastructure and attain operational excellence", says Aditi Sinha, Co-Founder, Locale.ai.

Their product ingests data across 3 verticals: user (demand), fleet (supply), order. They have built modules and analyses that help companies find problematic or growth areas and take action on them. In those areas, depending on the industry or business model, companies can use demand and supply behaviour to plan capacity, bridge supply - demand gaps or change pricing or SLAs.

"If growth teams use Mixpanel or Amplitude to create cohorts and do A/B testing on websites and web apps, they should also have a product that allows them to experiment on their operational decisions and measure their impact. Locale is built for sophisticated teams who care about experimentation, feedback, and moving fast to improve their operational metrics”, says Rishabh Jain, Co-Founder, Locale.ai.

Karan Mohla, Partner, Chiratae Ventures said, “We are very excited with the Aditi and Karan's approach focused on global enterprises in their focused verticals utilizing AI and intelligent geospatial analytics in an efficient and secured manner.”

"We started with hyperlocal delivery and mobility companies but are now expanding into logistics and e-commerce companies as well", says Aditi. Next phase of the journey would involve scaling Locale across other industries and new markets such as 3PL and e-commerce companies and extending more functionalities on the product.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 03:41 PM IST