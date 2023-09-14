LocalCircles Ask Government To Limit Allocation Charges to 20% Seats As Families Face Trouble Booking Tickets Together | Canva

LocalCircles in a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that families are facing issues to book seats when traveling together in flights as the airlines are charging for seat assignment. In the letter it has asked Scindia to make 20 per cent seats as chargeable as compared to the 80 per cent seats that are currently being charged.

LocalCircles is an independent community platform and pollster on public and consumer issues and it conducted a survey of over 30,000 flyers located in 308 districts of India. This was after the community received regular complaints from consumers in the last two years about most airlines charging extra for seat allocation.

Giving an example LocalCircles in the letter said, "Examples have been cited where family members on the same ticket were assigned middle row seats in four different rows because they did not pre-pay for a seat."

According to the survey 47 per cent fliers ended up paying seat allocation fees once or more in the last year. LocalCircle survey also reveals that the percentage of fliers going through such an experience has increased from 35 per cent to 51 per cent in the last one year.

Further the survey also says that 48 per cent fliers want the government to mandate airlines to not charge seat allocation fees for over 20 per cent of the seats on the flight. It also added that 51 per cent fliers said they did not get an option to secure a seat without additional charges.

Based on the results of this survey LocalCircle has asked the government to limit seat charging to 20 per cent seats instead of the 80 per cent seats that are currently being charged for by several airlines.

