Local production of iPhone XR begins at Apple’s Chennai facility

One of the most popular iPhone models is now being made locally here in India. iPhone XR is one of the best-selling phones globally for Apple and offers the best all-round value in a smartphone by a long shot. India being an important market for the tech giant, the company has now commenced local production of the XR at its Foxconn facility in Chennai, reports the Economic Times.

Apple plans to bring the production of all of its premium models to the Indian subcontinent, and the beginning of iPhone XR production is being viewed as the first step in that direction. Production of its phones within India will help Apple save the 20% duty on imports levied by the Indian government, this will help lowering the cost of production and make the phones even suitable for export to global markets.

The lowering cost of production doesn’t mean that the iPhones will be getting a price cut anytime soon. The iPhone XR is not the first phone to be manufactured in India, the iPhone SE was the first model to get that distinction back in 2016. Later, the iPhone 6 and 7 also resumed local production, but did not witness any price slashes till the new generation models came in.

The iPhone XR is not new by any means, but that doesn’t mean its outdated. Almost a year old now, the phone still beats many flagship Android phones in terms of raw performance thanks to the stellar performance of its A12 Bionic chipset. The combination of a larger battery and one of the best LCD screens in the market, with the choice of multiple colours make the iPhone XR an alluring proposition.

At launch, the iPhone XR retailed at Rs 49,990 with the recent sale on Amazon and Flipkart seeing the smartphone being sold at the price of Rs 36,000.