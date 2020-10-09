Live Updates: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%

The Reserve Bank of India is announcing the monetary policy after a three-day meeting of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The meeting began on October 7 with three new government-appointed members on the committee.

On September 28, the RBI had postponed the meeting of the MPC, which must have a quorum of four, as the appointment of independent members was delayed.

The government has appointed three eminent economists Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma and Shashanka Bhide as members of the MPC.

The new members replace Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua, and Ravindra Dholakia. They were appointed on the panel for four years on September 29, 2016.

Here are live updates on monetary policy announcement: