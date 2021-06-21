Listing date and how to check for allotment of Shyam Metalics, Dodla Dairy, Krishna Institute and Sona Comstar

While Shyam Metalics and Sona Comstar were listed on Monday, Dodla Dairy and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences were listed on June 28, 2021.

In the case of Shyam Metalics, Sona Comstar and Dodla Dairy, a bidder needs to visit KFintech private Limited website or BSE website (kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ or https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)

To check Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, visit the website: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html