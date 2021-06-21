Listing date and how to check for allotment of Shyam Metalics, Dodla Dairy, Krishna Institute and Sona Comstar

While Shyam Metalics and Sona Comstar were listed on Monday, Dodla Dairy and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences were listed on June 28, 2021.
In the case of Shyam Metalics, Sona Comstar and Dodla Dairy, a bidder needs to visit KFintech private Limited website or BSE website (kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ or https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)
To check Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, visit the website: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
KFintech website
-Login at the direct link
-Select IPO
-Select either Application No or DPID or Client ID or PAN. If you select application type than enter application number as well
-Enter captcha code
-Click at 'Submit' button.
-Your IPO allotment status will appear
To check on BSE website
-Click on direct BSE link (give above)
-Select 'Equity'
-Select 'Issue Name'
-Enter your application number;
-Enter PAN number;
-Click on Search.
-Allotment will appear
To check Link Intime website for Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences allotment:
-Access link given earlier ()
-Select either Application No or DPID or Client ID or PAN
-Enter details
-Click on Submit button
