List of India's top richest realty tycoons published

Mumbai: Lodha Developers' M P Lodha and family has been named India's richest real estate entrepreneur with a wealth of Rs 31,960 crore, followed by DLF's Vice Chairman Rajiv Singh and Embassy group founder Jitendra Virwani in the second and third position respectively, according to a report.

Hurun Report and GROHE India on Monday released the third edition of 'GROHE Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 2019' -- featuring the 100 richest real estate entrepreneurs in India.

"With a wealth of Rs 31,960 crore, Mangal Prabhat Lodha & family of Macrotech Developers (earlier named Lodha Developers) retained the top spot in GROHE Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 2019 for the second consecutive year," the report said.

M P Lodha is currently chief of BJP's Mumbai unit. Lodha family's wealth increased by 18 per cent during 2019 and was 12 per cent of the cumulative wealth of the remaining 99 Indians featured on the list.

"At number two is Rajiv Singh of DLF (up one rank) with a wealth of Rs 25,080 crore - up 42 per cent as compared to 2018," the report said.

Jitendra Virwani of Bengaluru-based Embassy Property Developments bagged the third spot with a wealth of Rs 24,750 crore.

The list was based on a snapshot of wealth as on September 30, 2019. For listed companies, the report has taken market capitalisation to determine the wealth, while for the unlisted companies, latest financial statement has been taken into account.