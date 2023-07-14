Liminal Appoints Manhar Garegrat As Country Head For India & Global Partnerships |

Liminal, a leading provider of wallet infrastructure and custody solutions is delighted to announce the appointment of Manhar Garegrat as the Country Head, India & Global Partnerships. With his extensive experience in the blockchain industry, Manhar brings valuable insights and strategic leadership to further strengthen Liminal's position in the Indian market.

As a seasoned business leader, Manhar Garegrat has successfully spearheaded growth and strategic initiatives, propelling two of India's largest digital asset businesses to new heights. His close collaborations with various government departments, ministries, and influential think tanks have been instrumental in shaping digital asset regulations in India. With key positions at ZebPay and CoinDCX, he played a pivotal role in scaling CoinDCX from a promising startup to a remarkable $2 billion company.

In his current role as Country Head, India & Global Partnerships, Manhar will play a pivotal role in expanding Liminal's presence. Leveraging his expertise in executive leadership, policy initiatives, and business management, he will make significant contributions to Liminal's mission of providing secure and compliant custody solutions to enterprises and crypto-native organizations.

"Liminal Welcomes Manhar Garegrat as a Valuable Addition to our Team," said Mahin Gupta, Founder of Liminal. "With his deep understanding of business requirements and his passion for blockchain and Web3, coupled with his strong leadership skills, he will be instrumental in driving Liminal's growth in the digital asset management space in India. We are confident that Manhar's expertise and vision will contribute significantly to Liminal's success."

Manhar Garegrat expressed his excitement about joining Liminal, stating, "I am honored to be a part of Liminal and contribute to the transformation of the digital asset management ecosystem. Liminal's commitment to security, compliance, and innovation aligns with my personal beliefs, and I look forward to leading the team in India to achieve new heights. With India at the forefront of decentralized finance, I am excited to enable the growth of Web3 enterprises and contribute to reimagining fintech on the back of blockchain in India."

About Liminal

Liminal is a licensed Digital Asset Custodian with the Trust or Company Service Provider (TCSP) Licence from the Hong Kong Companies Registry. It is an automated wallet infrastructure and custody platform that offers robust security to digital assets. A SOC2 Type2, ISO 27001 and 27701 certified and CCSS compliant organisation.

Liminal enables crypto-native companies to securely scale their digital asset operations through automated, plug-and-play wallet architecture. They provide a combination of multi-signature and multi-party computation (MPC) to provide secure, efficient, and compliant access to digital assets. Its operational excellence framework provides efficient fee management, transaction confirmation guarantees, seamless onboarding, gas-fee saving, and other wallet operations hence, saving businesses significant development costs.

Liminal’s unified interface ensures the same wallet management experience across multiple blockchains. Its proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML and travel rule (FATF) compliance, helps projects fast-track their compliance.