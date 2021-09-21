e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 05:29 PM IST

Lifestyle brand Noise ropes in Taapsee Pannu as brand ambassador for smart wearables

FPJ Web Desk
Taapsee will be a part of lifestyle brand Noise's campaign

Noise, lifestyle brand, has announced the appointment of actress - Taapsee Pannu as its brand ambassador for the smart wearable category. Taapsee will be a part of Noise’s campaigns in which she will be witnessed promoting Noise’s plethora of smartwatches including its upcoming launch - ColorFit Brio.

Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise said ‘We are excited to welcome Ms. Taapsee Pannu on board in our journey to offer fitness gadgets to the Noisemakers. Our products are carefully designed keeping in mind the requirements of fitness and lifestyle enthusiasts who listen to their "dil ka shor” and dare to carve a new path. Taapsee resonates with the core of our brand’s vision to inspire generations for a healthier today and tomorrow.’

Taapsee Pannu said, “I am glad to be a part of Noise’s journey. Not only that my profession demand but, I personally also follow a stringent fitness regime.”

Noise has been catering to the growing demands of wearable devices in India and the brand is geared-up with campaigns and launches in the next few months.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 05:29 PM IST
