Life insurers report 4 pc rise in new year premium in June at Rs 30,009 cr

The new premium income of life insurance companies rose nearly 4 per cent to Rs 30,009.48 crore in June this year, data from IRDAI showed.

All life insurance companies had collected first year or the new business premium income worth Rs 28,868.68 crore in the same month a year ago.

There are a total of 24 life insurance companies in the country. Of these, the country's largest and the only state-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported 4.14 per cent fall in new premium income in June 2021 at Rs 21,796.28 crore as against Rs 22,736.84 crore in the year-ago month.