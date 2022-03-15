Licious raises $150 mn in Series F2 led by Amansa Capital, others

Licious, tech-first, fresh animal protein brand, announced their Series F2 fund raise of $150 million, today. This round of fundraise comes just 6 months after the company became the first D2C unicorn in the country. Series F2 is led by Singapore based Amansa Capital, along with Kotak PE & Axis Growth Avenues AIF - I.

Existing investors have also participated in the round along with prominent angel investors including Nithin and Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha, BoAt’s Aman Gupta and Haresh Chawla, Partner, True North.

Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, Co-Founders, Licious, "Amansa Capital, Kotak PE and Axis Growth Avenues AIF - I along with the angel investors to the Licious family."

The funds raised through Series F2 will be utilised for investment in technological intervention that will help category development and improve overall customer experience. The company will also invest in strategic acquisition and widening and deepening the brand's reach.

S Sriniwasan, MD, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited, said, “Due to Licious’ focus on quality and strong execution, its successfully creating a habituated and loyal customer base. ”

Kotak Investment Advisors Limited, is a $5 billion AUM alternate asset manager. They have invested in Licious through Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund a Rs. 2,000 crore fund.

Avendus acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Licious for the transaction.

In July 2021, Licious raised $192 mn in their Series F funding Round, led by Temasek & Multiples, making it the highest funded company in the fresh animal protein business category. Brunei Investment Agency also participated in the round along with existing investors 3one4 Capital, Bertelsmann India Investments, Vertex Growth Fund, and Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India. Shortly after this, in October 2021, the company achieved a billion dollars valuation post receipt of funding worth $52 million led by IIFL AMC’s Late Stage Tech Fun & Avendus FLF (Future Leaders Fund).

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:29 AM IST