Licious hires Simeran Bhasin as VP - Brands & New Ventures

Bengaluru based meat and seafood brand Licious has announced the appointment of Simeran Bhasin as VP - Brands and New Ventures. Simeran will spear head new business ventures as well as drive brand strategy and integrated marketing along with Meghna Apparao, the Chief Business Officer. She has over 20 years of experience and has held key business roles across companies like Titan where she was the head of marketing & retail for Fastrack, Wildcraft where she was the CMO, Britannia Industries and Manipal Hotels.

In April 2016 she turned entrepreneur, teaming up with college batch mate Ivy Chin. A passion to build something for young women emanated then and finally took shape as BRAG, India's first & only young girls focused innerwear brand.

She has returned to the corporate world since and has moved from one passion to another - fashion to food.