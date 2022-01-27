LIC to list on bourses by March 31: DIPAM Secy

The government will list the country's largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on the stock exchanges by March-end, stated Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

The draft papers for LIC's initial public offering (IPO) is being finalised and will be filed with market regulator Sebi soon for its approval.

''LIC disinvestment amount will be included in this year's (Budget) because we aim to list it before March 31,'' Pandey said. LIC

So far this fiscal, Rs 9,330 crore has been mopped up through minority stake sale in PSUs. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) earlier this week reported a profit after tax of Rs 1,437 crore for the first half (April-September) of the current financial year.

The government in September last year appointed 10 merchant bankers, including Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, to manage the mega initial public offering of the insurance behemoth.

