 LIC Shares Rally Over 7%; Reach 52-Week High Level
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLIC Shares Rally Over 7%; Reach 52-Week High Level

LIC Shares Rally Over 7%; Reach 52-Week High Level

The government has granted a one-time exemption to LIC to achieve 25 per cent MPS within 10 years, the state-owned insurer said on Thursday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
LIC Shares Rally Over 7%; Reach 52-Week High Level | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock jumped over 7 per cent to reach its 52-week high in morning trade on Friday after getting a one-time exemption to achieve 25 per cent Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) within 10 years.

The stock climbed 7.25 per cent to reach its 52-week high of Rs 820.05 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it jumped 7.39 per cent to Rs 821 -- its 52-week high level.

The government has granted a one-time exemption to LIC to achieve 25 per cent MPS within 10 years, the state-owned insurer said on Thursday.

The country's largest insurer was listed in May 2022. The government had sold over 22.13 crore shares, or a 3.5 per cent stake in LIC, through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The government holds 96.5 per cent stake in the company.

In a stock exchange filing, LIC said Department of Economic Affairs has decided to grant a "one-time exemption to LIC to achieve 25 per cent MPS within 10 years from the date of listing i.e., till May 2032". 

Read Also
LIC Reduces Shareholding In Tata Motors From 5.110% To 3.092%
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LIC Shares Rally Over 7%; Reach 52-Week High Level

LIC Shares Rally Over 7%; Reach 52-Week High Level

Elevate Your Living Space With Hero FinCorp's Personal Loans: Plan A Home Renovation Now!

Elevate Your Living Space With Hero FinCorp's Personal Loans: Plan A Home Renovation Now!

Rupee Up 2 Paise To 83.25 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Up 2 Paise To 83.25 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Gold, Silver Prices On December 22; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On December 22; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On December 22: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On December 22: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And...