LIC shares plunge further to all-time low; m-cap at Rs 4.61 lakh cr

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) nosedived to a new all-time low for the ninth straight day on Thursday, crashing to of Rs 731.10 apiece on BSE.

At 12.30 PM, the share fell further 1.35 percent to Rs 728.05.

With today’s drop, the market cap of the insurance company stood at Rs 4.61 lakh crore.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd. said, "The insurance giant, LIC Ltd. is currently trading below its IPO price. The issue was priced at a price to the embedded value of 1.1x, which is a discount compared to its domestic as well as global peers. This valuation discounts concerns with the company like losing market share to private players, lower profitability & revenue growth compared to private players, lower VNB margins and short term persistency ratios. However, we believe India's highly underserved life insurance market is still in its infancy and is well-positioned to capitalize on the enormous growth potential. LIC has a number of competitive advantages, including a strong brand value, a massive network of agents, and an enviable distribution network. So, investors with a long-term view can buy this stock at CMP and follow a buy on dip strategy."

On June 9, the share dropped 2 per cent on Thursday to Rs 723.7.

Shares of LIC have wiped off almost one-fourth of their wealth from the issue price of Rs 949.

Earlier on May 17, the country's largest insurer LIC made a lacklustre debut on stock exchanges, listing at over an 8 percent discount after a successful Initial Public Offering (IPO).

LIC had fixed the issue price of its shares at Rs 949 apiece after a successful IPO, which was over subscribed nearly 3-times when it closed on May 9.