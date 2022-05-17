LIC lists on bourses: Closes at Rs 875.45 on BSE, Rs 875.25 on NSE on debut

Life Insurance Corporation of India, India's largest life insurer with a market share of 64.1 percent in terms of premiums, listed on the NSE at Rs 872 at 8.11 percent discount over its issue price.

The scrip got listed at BSE at Rs 867.20 per share, 8.62 percent discount over its issue price of Rs 949.

The shares of the company at day-end closed at Rs 875.45 per share on BSE and at Rs 875.25 per share on NSE.

The initial public offering was offered at a lower price band of Rs 902 per share and higher price band of Rs 949 per equity share.

As per BSE, the total quantity traded stood at 27.55 lakh shares with a delivery quantity percentage of 47.05 percent.

Total Quantity traded at NSE stood at 487.92 lakh shares with a delivery quantity percentage of 39.18 percent. Total Turnover (BSE+NSE) on Day 1 stood at Rs 4591.10 crore.

The market capitalization of the Company post-today’s closing price stood at Rs. 5.53 trillion as per BSE and Rs. 5.52 trillion as per NSE.

The initial share sale with a face value of Rs 10 per equity share, is a comprehensive offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 221374920 equity shares by the President of India through the Ministry of Finance, Government of India ("Selling shareholders") and the issue was closed on May 9, 2022.

The portion reserved for eligible policy holders was subscribed 6.12 times, reservation for eligible employees was subscribed 4.40 times, Retail Category was subscribed 1.99 times; the non-institutional category witnessed subscription of 2.91 times and qualified institutional buyers category saw subscription of 2.83 times. Overall the issue was subscribed 2.95 times.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, JM Financial Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:10 PM IST