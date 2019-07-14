LIC-led collective new premium jumps 94%

New Delhi: Led by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), life insurers' collective new premium income jumped 94% to Rs 32,241.33 crore in June this year, according to data from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority. All the 24 life insurers had written new gross premium of Rs 16,611.57 in the same month a year ago.

The country's largest life insurer LIC, which is the only state-owned life insurance firm, witnessed more than two-fold rise in its new premium collection to Rs 26,030.16 crore in June, from Rs 11,167.82 crore in the same period last year.

With this high growth in business, the market share of the insurance behemoth increased to 74%. Remaining 26% has been shared by rest of the 23 private sector players operating in the space.