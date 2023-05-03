LIC launches Group Post Retirement Medical Benefit Scheme | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Life Insurance Corporation of India has introduced Group Post Retirement Medical Benefit Scheme with effect from 2nd May 2023. This plan is a Non-Linked, Non-Participating, Life, Group Savings Insurance product. The plan helps to meet the employer’s obligation for Post-Retirement Medical Benefit to their employees. The plan also offers a fixed Life Cover Benefit (Sum Assured) to each member. Any employer willing to fund for their Employees’ Benefit may adopt the scheme.

The plan is available for any employer with 50 or more employees.

The product is an addition to the bouquet of LIC’s eleven Group products and one Group Accident Benefit Rider.