LIC IPO subscribed 1.19 times on Day 3; retail portion booked 1.12 times

The retail portion of LIC IPO, the country's biggest-ever, was subscribed fully in the first hour of bidding on day three on Friday.

LIC's public offer, the country's biggest-ever IPO, was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Thursday.

On Day 3 at 2.09 PM, the IPO was subscribed 1.19 times.

Overall 1.19 times, QIB. 0.41 times, NII 0.58 times, Retail 1.10 times, Employee Reserved 2.73 times & Policyholder Reserved 3.61 times

LIC IPO price band

LIC has fixed the price band at Rs 902-949 per equity share for the issue. The offer includes a reservation for eligible employees and policyholders. The retail investors and eligible employees will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share, while policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per share.

LIC public offer will remain open for subscription even on weekend to enable people to participate in the mega IPO of the state-owned insurer.

The initial public offering (IPO) will close on May 9.

The government aims to generate about Rs 21,000 crore by diluting its 3.5 percent stake in the insurance behemoth.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 02:58 PM IST